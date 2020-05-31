BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:10 A.M.) – The Turkish military has allegedly deployed its long-range air defense system in the northwestern governorate of Idlib, the pro-opposition Aleppo Media Center claimed on Sunday.

According to the Aleppo Media Center, the Turkish military deployed its air defense system to Talat Al-Nabi Ayoub, which is the highest point in the Idlib Governorate.

No photos were released to corroborate the claim and no further information was reported about the alleged deployment of this air defense system.

The Turkish military has already deployed one of its air defense systems to Idlib; however, it is near administrative capital and it primarily a short-range system.

Turkey has repeatedly warned the Syrian military about launching any attacks in northwestern Syria and the presence of these air defense systems will likely deter any future airstrikes over the governorate.

However, at the same time, the Russian Air Force has recently intensified their flights over the Idlib and Aleppo governorates, as their warplanes were reported to have flown at both low and medium altitudes near the Turkish border.

The Russian Air Force reportedly conducted these flights after unknown assailants attacked a Turkish military convoy along the M-4 Highway (Aleppo-Latakia Highway) near the town of Al-Ghassaniyeh.

As a result of this attack, one Turkish soldier was killed and another was slightly wounded.

