BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:00 P.M.) – On Friday, the Turkish Ministry of Defense announced that a military plane had crashed at sea in the Fuch region of Izmir (western Turkey), adding that the two pilots had been rescued.

The ministry said, “The military plane KT-1 crashed in the Aegean Sea off the western coast of Turkey, and the pilots were rescued,” according to what was reported the state-owned Anadolu Agency on Friday.

MSB: İzmir'de KT-1 tipi uçağımız eğitim uçuşu sırasında Foça açıklarında denize düşerek kaza kırıma uğradı, 2 pilotumuz kurtarıldı. — AA Canlı (@AACanli) April 9, 2021

No further details were released.

On April 7, Turkish official media reported that a Turkish Air Force plane had crashed in the central part of the country, killing its captain.

At the time, the Anadolu Agency reported that a demonstration plane fell in the state of Konya in central Turkey, noting that medical teams and firefighters headed to the scene.

Meanwhile, the Turkish newspaper Daily Sabah reported that the captain of the Turkish Air Force plane that crashed was killed. According to the newspaper, the NF-5 plane crashed during a training sortie, noting that the plane participated in the performance of some reviews of the Turkish Air Force.

The Turkish Ministry of Defense confirmed the news of the crash, and added in a statement that the causes of the accident are not known yet and that investigations are continuing.

