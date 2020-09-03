BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:20 P.M.) – The Turkish TRT news channel published a video clip that it said documented the presence of Greek soldiers on the island of Kastellorizo (Meis), which is in violation of the provisions of the Lausanne and Paris agreements on disarming the Greek islands in the Aegean Sea.
The state-owned TRT network published a video of Greek soldiers on the island of Kastellorizo, which is about two kilometers from the Turkish mainland.
They claimed this coincides with the escalation of tension in the eastern Mediterranean region.
Two days ago, Turkey confirmed that it would not allow Greece to achieve its goal of sending soldiers to the island of Kastellorizo, which is located directly off the Turkish coast.
Relations between Turkey and Greece, two members of NATO, have been deteriorating over the demarcation of maritime borders and the exploration of natural resources in the eastern Mediterranean.
