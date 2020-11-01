BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:00 P.M.) – The Turkish media claimed that Azerbaijani airstrikes targeted a convoy that included the President of the Karabakh Republic, Araik Harutyunyan.

Some unconfirmed reports claimed that the Azerbaijani bombing on Sunday, killed Harutyunyan, who was inside one of the military vehicles in the convoy.

#BreakingNews The #Azerbaijan Air Force struck a convoy in which the so called president of the occupied Nagorno Karabakh Arayik Harutyunyan was present. — Clash Report (@clashreport) November 1, 2020

However, the office of the President of the Republic quickly denied the validity of these allegations, stressing that the leader was not there.

Speaking to Sputnik-Armenia, the spokesman for the President of the Karabakh Republic, Vagram Boghossian, stressed that Harutyunyan is still safe and continues to perform his duties.

In early October, the Azerbaijani government announced Harutyunyan’s injury, and the Republic denied this at that time as well, and its president has since appeared repeatedly in front of journalists’ lenses.