BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:00 P.M.)- The Italy-based NOVA News Agency quoted a militia commander in Zintan as saying that Saif al-Islam Gaddafi was under close supervision by his men, and that Turkey would not be able to reach him.

A military commander named Mohamed Boukra’a, described by the Italian agency as a militia leader from the city of Zintan, commented on the news circulating about the Turkish intelligence agency conducting a search campaign in the western mountain region to arrest Saif al-Islam, saying that the son of the late Libyan leader “is in a safe place that he only knows a few people. ”

Boukra’a stated that he was aware of “all Turkish and Western attempts to arrest or assassinate him (Saif al-Islam),” adding that he was closely following the situation in Libya, especially developments in Tripoli.

This local military commander pointed out that the city of Zintan is witnessing an atmosphere of division between the armed groups inside, and while some support Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, the other side supports Osama al-Juweili, the local leader of the Libyan Government of National Accord.

Boukra’a pointed out that the brigades that control the city of Zintan mostly support Haftar and refuse to deal with Tripoli.

Newspaper sources said recently that “Turkish intelligence has set up a new operations room managed by Khaled al-Sharif, the former supervisor of the Hadaba prison in Tripoli, and Abdel-Hakim al-Hajj, among whose goals is to search for Saif al-Islam in order to assassinate him or arrest him and hand him over to the International Criminal Court to end his political role.”

