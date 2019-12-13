The Turkish Foreign Ministry has summoned US Ambassador David Satterfield over a US Senate resolution recognizing the 1915 Armenian genocide by the Ottoman Empire, a ministry source told TASS on Friday.

“Our ministry has summoned US Ambassador David Satterfield over a resolution on the 1915 events. Deputy Foreign Minister Sedat Onal informed him of our reaction to this move,” the source said.

On Thursday, the US Senate unanimously passed a resolution to recognize the genocide of Armenians by the Ottoman Empire in 1915.

Ankara does not accept the term “genocide” in relation to the 1915 events, pointing out that the Ottoman Empire was going through a fratricidal war at the time and all parties were facing great losses.

 

Source: TASS

Daeshbags-Sux
Daeshbags-Sux
There was not only an Armenian genocide but also an Assyrian and Greek one. Ismail Enver Pasha, the Turkish Hitler, had decided a final solution to the minorities "problem".

