BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:20 P.M.) – In the last 72 hours, the Turkish Armed Forces have begun withdrawing their troops from two important areas in northwestern Syria.

According to a new report from the Aleppo Governorate, the Turkish Armed Forces have begun withdrawing their troops and equipment from the Saraqib area, putting an end to their presence that was meant to stop the Syrian Arab Army’s advance in the Idlib Governorate.

The report said the Turkish Armed Forces brought in several transport trucks to withdraw not only their soldiers, but also their heavy equipment that has been there for several months.

Like their withdrawal from the other observation posts besieged by the Syrian Arab Army, the Turkish troops will likely take a few days to clear the site before the last of their forces leave Saraqib.

With the withdrawal of the Turkish forces from the Saraqib observation post, the Syrian government will now have full access to the area, including the surrounding sites near the strategic M-5 Highway.

Prior to this withdrawal, the Turkish Armed Forces began moving their troops out of their observation post in the Rashideen 5 area.

Like Saraqib, the Rashideen 5 observation post is completely besieged by the Syrian Arab Army and has been for several months.