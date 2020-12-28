BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:45 P.M.) – The Turkish observation point, which was besieged by the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) at the summit of Jabal Andan in the northern countryside of Aleppo, has been abandoned by the Turkish Armed Forces after they began their withdrawal process in November.

According to Sputnik Arabic, who visited the site, the last Turkish soldiers at the observation post in Jabal Anadan were monitored withdrawing food and water packages from the base and moving toward another site in the areas controlled by their allied militants.

The reporter also monitored the earthen fortifications and mounds that were located inside the outer concrete wall of the point, while some traces of small fires were observed that seemed to have resulted from limited explosions at some sites inside the point, with the aim of concealing their features similar to what Turkish forces did before withdrawing from the observation points .

ADVERTISEMENT

Field sources told Sputnik that the Jabal Anadan point began witnessing the dismantling of its parts about a month ago, and although the dismantling and transfer of equipment were going at a relatively slow pace, the complete evacuation operations ended on Sunday.

The source stated that the Turkish withdrawal operations did not witness anything out of the ordinary, as it was carried out in a “smooth” manner and under the direct supervision of the Russian military police, which was accompanying the Turkish troops.

With the withdrawal of the Jabal Anadan point, the Tal Al-Akhdar point adjacent to the town of Al-Eis in the southern countryside of Aleppo has become the only observation point currently surrounded by the Syrian Arab Army.