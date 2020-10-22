BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:20 P.M.) – The Turkish Armed Forces, backed by their allied Syrian militants, launched a heavy attack on the positions of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and People’s Protection Units (YPG) in northern Syria this week.

According to a field report from the Al-Raqqa Governorate, the Turkish forces and their allied militants unleashed several artillery and missile strikes on the defenses of the SDF and YPG in northern Al-Raqqa, northern Aleppo, and northeastern Al-Hasakah.

The SDF and YPG forces did not respond to the Turkish military’s attacks.

Despite a ceasefire agreement in northern Syria, Turkey and its allied militants have been heavily targeting the SDF and YPG forces near the border, with occasional attacks on the Syrian Arab Army’s (SAA) positions.

On Wednesday, the Turkish Air Force launched a rare attack on the border city of Al-Malikiyah, despite the presence of U.S. and Russian troops.

Last month, it was rumored that Turkey was preparing to launch a new border offensive against the YPG and SDF; however, these claims would all but end by October, as the Syrian militants were transferred to Azerbaijan to fight against the Armenian forces.