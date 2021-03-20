BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:40 P.M.) – The Turkish army said that it destroyed more than 20 sites and “neutralized a large number of militants” in the city of Tal Rifaat in northern Syria, the Anadolu Agency reported on Saturday.

According to the state-owned publication, the Turkish army destroyed sites belonging to the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) and People’s Protection Units (YPG) in the Tal Rifaat area of northern Aleppo.

The publication said that “punitive shots” were carried out by the army on sites in Tal Rifaat and that the shells at Kilis were believed to have been fired from them on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, despite these claims, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan accused the Syrian Armed Forces of firing the projectiles that landed inside the Kilis Province on Thursday evening. It should be noted that the Syrian Ministry of Defense has yet to comment on these allegations.

The Anadolu report stated that the Turkish forces targeted, in addition to the places where the shells were launched, several other sites in the northern countryside of Aleppo.

Earlier in the day, the Turkish Ministry of Defense reported that their forces ‘neutralized’ 14 members of the PKK in northern Syria.

Sources: Anadolu, RT

Having problems with Twitter / Facebook / Parler etc? AMN has set up an Mastodon node and invites you to join!

Click to join now! AMN has set up an Mastodon node and invites you to join!