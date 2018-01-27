BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:10 P.M.) – The Turkish Army and their allies from the Euphrates Shield forces scored a big advance in the Afrin Canton, Saturday, following an intense battle with the Kurdish-led People’s Protection Units (YPG).

According to pro-opposition media, the Turkish Army and Euphrates Shield forces managed to breakthrough YPG lines in the Rajou District, resulting in the withdrawal of several Kurdish fighters from the northern axis.

In addition their big advance in the Rajou District, the Turkish forces captured the town of ‘Ali Beski and Height 740, which overlooks much of the northwestern part of the Afrin Canton.

Pro-opposition media added that more than ten YPG fighters were killed during today’s operations in the town of ‘Ali Beski and nearby Rajou District.

As a result of this advance, the Turkish forces are now on the verge of imposing fire control over the Rajou District, which could be potentially disastrous for the YPG .

Below are some photos from the attack that was launched by the Turkish Army and Euphrates Shield force: