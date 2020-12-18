BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:00 P.M.) – The Turkish Armed Forces and their allied militants resumed their attack on the key town of ‘Ain ‘Issa this afternoon, following a failed offensive to capture two villages in the area.

According to reports from the front, the Turkish military and their allied militants heavily targeted ‘Ain ‘Issa and its surrounding area, including the two villages they previously targeted: Al-Musharifah and Al-Jahbah.

The reports said the Turkish-backed forces targeted the positions of the Syrian Democratic Forces at the aforementioned villages, prompting many civilians in the area to seek shelter from the artillery shells.

On Thursday evening, the Turkish-backed forces attempted to capture Al-Jahbah and Al-Musharifah from the Syrian Democratic Forces, but were later forced to withdrawal after suffering heavy losses.

Both the Turkish-backed militants and the Syrian Democratic Forces have moved in reinforcements to the line of contact near ‘Ain ‘Issa, as the situation around the town becomes more tense.

The Turkish Armed Forces have been heavily targeting the ‘Ain ‘Issa area for several weeks, which has resulted in the displacement of several families and destruction of farms and homes in the northern countryside of the Al-Raqqa.