BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:20 A.M.) – The recent advances by the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) in northern Hama and southern Idlib has left a large number of militants and several Turkish soldiers on the verge of being encircled in this region.
Over the last 48 hours, the Syrian Arab Army has managed to advance to the western outskirts of Khan Sheikhoun, while another military force makes the push towards the city’s eastern flank.
With several towns still under militant control south of Khan Sheikhoun, the Syrian Army is looking to isolate these areas from their main supply line and besiege the remaining fighters from Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham and Jaysh Al-Izza.
While isolating these militants, the Syrian Army will also be cutting off the Turkish military from their own supply line to their observation post in the northern Hama town of Morek.
It’s not clear what the Turkish military’s plan of action is in Morek, but they may have to resort to either evacuating their forces via helicopter or working out a deal with their Russian partners to open a passage way for their troops.
Either way, the Syrian military has been looking for a way to force Turkey to abandon their observation posts and this latest maneuver is successful, it might be deployed again in the near future.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.