BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:40 P.M.) – The Turkish military, alongside their allied militants, launched their offensive in eastern Idlib on Thursday, as they targeted the Syrian Arab Army’s (SAA) positions near the town of Nayrab.
READ ALSO: Syrian Army Gives Jihadist Last Chance to Lay Down Weapons in Idlib
According to a field report from the front, the Turkish military and their allied militants stormed the Syrian Arab Army’s positions at the western flank of Nayrab, resulting in heavy clashes that lasted for a short time.
The report said the Syrian Arab Army was able to foil the Turkish military’s offensive, while also killing some of the latter’s soldiers and allied militants.
A Syrian Army source told RT Arabic that three Turkish military vehicles were destroyed during the brief battle on Thursday; however, this is not confirmed.
At the same time, reports from northwestern Syria indicate that the Russian military has closed off Syrian airspace, preventing the Turkish Air Force from carrying out any missions over the Syrian Army’s positions.
The Turkish Ministry of Defense has yet to comment on the claims by the Syrian Armed Forces.
1
- 1Share
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.