BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:40 P.M.) – The Turkish military, alongside their allied militants, launched their offensive in eastern Idlib on Thursday, as they targeted the Syrian Arab Army’s (SAA) positions near the town of Nayrab.

READ ALSO: Syrian Army Gives Jihadist Last Chance to Lay Down Weapons in Idlib

According to a field report from the front, the Turkish military and their allied militants stormed the Syrian Arab Army’s positions at the western flank of Nayrab, resulting in heavy clashes that lasted for a short time.

The report said the Syrian Arab Army was able to foil the Turkish military’s offensive, while also killing some of the latter’s soldiers and allied militants.

A Syrian Army source told RT Arabic that three Turkish military vehicles were destroyed during the brief battle on Thursday; however, this is not confirmed.

At the same time, reports from northwestern Syria indicate that the Russian military has closed off Syrian airspace, preventing the Turkish Air Force from carrying out any missions over the Syrian Army’s positions.

The Turkish Ministry of Defense has yet to comment on the claims by the Syrian Armed Forces.

If true, then Erdogan is on risky ground. The Turkish economy is faring poorly and his party has already lost the mayoral election in Istanbul (twice in 3 months) last year.
If his invasion force of Syria is defeated by the SAA then he’s toast politically in Turkey.

2020-02-20 15:08
Coucoumanga
Guest
Coucoumanga
The problem with Putin and Russia in general is that they want to play by the book…They want everything using “International Law” and agreements signed on paper when their opponents don’t even care about that. They have studied the Russian weakness for quite a while now…Putin calls USA and the West “OUR PARTNERS” .No they are not your partners. Turkey blatantly shot down a Russian plane and went smiling to Moscow and got the S-400s and idlib as part of the deal…What did Russia get? EGG ON FACE! In the North the USA is spitting on their face blocking their… Read more »

2020-02-20 15:17