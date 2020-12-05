BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:40 P.M.) – Turkish Armed Forces, alongside their allied militants, launched a powerful attack on northeastern Syria this evening, as their troops targeted the positions of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in the Abu Rasin area of Al-Hasakah.

According to a field source in the Al-Hasakah Governorate, the Turkish army launched several artillery shells and rockets toward the Syrian Democratic Forces’ positions around Abu Rasin; this was followed by heavy rocket fire from the militants of the Free Syrian Army (FSA).

The source said the attack was unprovoked and did not just target the Syrian Democratic Forces, but also, the residents of Abu Rasin and its countryside, as the Turkish army and their allied militants continue to wreak havoc east of the Euphrates.

Meanwhile, in the Al-Raqqa and Aleppo governorates, the Turkish army and their allied militants resumed their attacks on the Manbij and ‘Ain ‘Issa areas, in what appears to be an almost daily occurrence.

Since the conclusion of the Karabakh conflict and the return of their Syrian mercenaries, the Turkish Armed Forces have intensified their operations against the SDF east of the Euphrates.

According to local sources in Aleppo, the Turkish military and their allied militants may be preparing to launch a new offensive to capture the towns of Manbij and ‘Ain ‘Issa, despite previously agreeing to a ceasefire with the parties in these areas.