BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:20 P.M.) – The Turkish Armed Forces, alongside their rebel allies, launched an attack on the positions of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) near the key town of Ain Issa on Saturday, local reports revealed this afternoon.

According to the reports, the Turkish military and their allies launched several artillery shells and rockets toward the defenses of the Syrian Democratic Forces, resulting in a number of explosions that could be heard throughout the area.

The Turkish military and their allies reportedly struck the defenses of the Syrian Democratic Forces periodically throughout the day, with the heaviest of the attacks taking place this afternoon.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite attempts to halt the violence in the Ain Issa area, the Russian military has been unable to convince their Turkish counterparts to pullback their troops and end the hostilities with the Syrian Democratic Forces.

Furthermore, due to the increased violence, civilians have either fled the area or moved to the city in order to evade the clashes taking place outside of Ain Issa.

Having problems with Twitter / Facebook / Parler etc? AMN has set up an Mastodon node and invites you to join!

Click to join now! AMN has set up an Mastodon node and invites you to join!