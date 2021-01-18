BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:40 A.M.) – The Turkish Armed Forces and their allied militants launched a heavy attack on the northern region of Syria last night, targeting several areas in the Al-Raqqa, Al-Hasakah and Aleppo governorates.

According to a field source in the Aleppo Governorate, the Turkish Armed Forces and their allied militants targeted the Syrian Democratic Forces’ (SDF) positions near the towns of Ain Issa (Al-Raqqa), Tal Tamr (Al-Hasakah) and Manbij (Aleppo), causing a number of explosions across the northern region of Syria.

The source said the attacks by the Turkish Armed Forces and their allies were unprovoked, but the SDF has not returned fire to this latest ceasefire violation east of the Euphrates River.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported on Sunday that over one-million people in the Al-Hasakah Governorate have lost access to water, following the disruption of its supply from the Alouk Station in the Ras Al-Ain countryside.

The Alouk Station is under the control of the Turkish Armed Forces and their allied militants. Damascus has accused the Turkish forces and their allied militants of repeatedly shutting off the water supply to the people of the Al-Hasakah Governorate; this has been denied by Ankara.