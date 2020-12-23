BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:00 A.M.) – The media center of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) said on Tuesday hat the “Turkish army and its mercenaries” have intensified their attacks on Ain Issa.

The center reported that the area is under constant bombardment and is accompanied by overflights of Turkish drones, which occasionally launch attacks on the Syrian Democratic Forces.

They continued that the “mercenaries” launched many attacks on the countryside of Ain Issa, but the SDF forces confronted them and responded in their wake.

The media center also indicated that, in the early hours of the morning of December 21, what it described as “mercenaries” tried to attack the village of Al-Musharifah from several directions, where violent clashes erupted, during which 7 mercenaries were killed and 3 others were wounded in the clashes.

Over the last few months, the Turkish army and its allied militants have intensified their attacks on Ain Issa, prompting the Syrian Democratic Forces to strengthen their presence in the area and prevent the enemy troops from gaining any ground in northern Al-Raqqa.

Ain Issa is a strategic town located along the Aleppo-Qamishli Road, which is an imperative area that the Turkish Armed Forces are seeking to take control of in the coming months.