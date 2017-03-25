DAMASCUS, SYRIA (1:50 P.M.) – After weeks of frontline lull in northeastern Aleppo, the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) officially withdrew from the town of Tadef and regrouped to positions on its outskirts on Saturday morning.

Effectively, the Turkish Armed Forces, Ahrar Al-Sham, Failaq Al-Sham and various Free Syrian Army (FSA) factions have imposed full control over Tadef while opposition activists began posting photos online of Turkish-backed rebel forces posing inside the town.

Tadef was otherwise liberated by the SAA from the Islamic State on February 26. The formerly government-held town is located less than two kilometers south of Al-Bab, a major rebel stronghold in rural Aleppo.

Since its capture, Tadef has been exposed to a daily Turkish artillery barrage while Islamist commanders reiterated their intentions to expel the SAA from the town.

With Tadef firmly under rebel control, Euphrates Shield Forces have established a much-needed buffer zone around Al-Bab. The fall of Tadef was likely facilitated by the bulk of the Tiger Forces leaving the region to address an insurgent offensive in northern Hama.

Chris Tomson
Student currently living in Denmark. Special focus on news from Syria, MENA map-making and strategical military analysis.

3 Comments on "Turkish forces dislodge Syrian troops from key town neighboring Al-Bab in rural Aleppo"

Stern Daler
Erdogan’s Endsieg? It was an open secret that Turkey heavily supported terrorists in Idlbib to get its positions in the Manbeij pocket strengthened.

p.s. => Since its capture, Tadef has been exposed to a daily Turkish artillery barrage while Islamist commanders reiterated their intentions to expel the SAA from the town. => That was an open act of aggression.

Today 12:57
Assad must stay
Assad must stay
Bad from Tukey. Bad country. 🙁

Today 13:19
Howard
Howard
Why is the Syrian Airforce allowing Turkish troops to invade Syria?

They should bomb them

Today 13:28
