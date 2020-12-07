BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:40 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) came under attack in the Al-Haskah Governorate last night, when the Turkish Armed Forces struck their positions near a front-line town.

According to a field source in Al-Hasakah, the Turkish Armed Forces launched an unprovoked attack on the Syrian Arab Army’s positions in the town of Tal Hermal, which is located in the strategic Abu Rasin area.

The source said the attacked by the Turkish Armed Forces destroyed a BMP armored personnel carrier (APC) that belonged to the Syrian Arab Army in the Abu Rasin area.

He would add that the Syrian Arab Army did not respond directly to the attack; however, this unprovoked strike by the Turkish Armed Forces was reported to the Russian military police, who oversee the region.

Prior to this attack by the Turkish Armed Forces, their allied militants unleashed a new assault on the Abu Rasin area of Al-Hasakah, forcing several residents to flee their homes after rockets and artillery shells fell into their towns and villages.

The Turkish Armed Forces and their allied militants previously agreed to a ceasefire deal in northern Syria that stipulates that they would not attempt to advance their positions or attack the Syrian Arab Army and Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

However, this agreement has been ignored by Turkey and its allied militants, as they continue to attack several areas across northern Syria, including Abu Rasin, Manbij (Aleppo) and ‘Ain ‘Issa (Al-Raqqa.

