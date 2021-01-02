BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:00 P.M.) – The Turkish Armed Forces reportedly came under attack in the northeastern countryside of the Aleppo Governorate on Saturday, resulting in some casualties within their ranks.

According to opposition reports, the Turkish Armed Forces’ positions came under attack in the Al-Bab District of Aleppo after snipers opened fire on their troops.

The reports said at least two Turkish soldiers were wounded and taken to a nearby hospital for treatment; their current status is unknown.

In response to the attack, the Turkish Armed Forces and their allied militants launched several artillery shells and rockets toward the positions of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and People’s Protection Units (YPG) in the northern countryside of the Aleppo Governorate.

While no group has claimed responsibility for the sniper attack, the Turkish Armed Forces and their allies have targeted the SDF and YPG in rural Aleppo.

It should be noted that Ankara considers the SDF and YPG to be “terrorist entities” that are Syrian offshoots of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), a group outlawed in Turkey.