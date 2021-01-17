BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:20 P.M.) – A jihadist group, identifying themselves as “Ansar Abu Bakr al-Siddiq Squadron”, released a statement on Sunday in which they claimed responsibility for an attack on the Turkish Armed Forces in northwestern Syria.

The group, which was discussed in-depth by researcher Aymenn Jawad Al-Tamim, alleged that they carried out a sniper attack against the Turkish Armed Forces in the Aleppo Governorate town of Batabo.

The Turkish Ministry of Defense has not commented on this alleged attack; however, according to Al-Mayadeen TV, who cited local sources, three soldiers were killed in the sniper operation by the jihadist group.

No further details have been released regarding this attack.

It should be noted that while the Syrian government controls southern Aleppo and the administrative capital, there are parts of the governorate, primarily the western and northern regions, which are still under the control of the Turkish-backed forces and their jihadist allies.

The attack occurred in the areas where the Turkish Armed Forces are currently deployed to in the western countryside of Aleppo, near the Turkish border.