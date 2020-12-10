BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:00 A.M.) – The Turkish forces have begun withdrawing from a military post that is besieged by the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) in the Aleppo Governorate, a source told Al-Masdar News.

According to the field source, the Turkish Armed Forces moved in several transport trucks to begin their withdrawal from the town of Al-Zurba in the southwestern part of the Aleppo Governorate.

The source said this is an important withdrawal because the Turkish Armed Forces’ observation post was located near the strategic M-5 Highway (Aleppo-Damascus Highway), which the government has been working to secure since the start of the conflict.

ADVERTISEMENT

He would add that the transport trucks of the Turkish Armed Forces were filled with military equipment that is being moved to another observation post inside the country.

With the withdrawal of the Turkish Armed Forces from Al-Zurba, they will now only have a few points left that are still surrounded by the Syrian Arab Army in northwestern Syria.

Despite agreeing at the Sochi meeting of September 17th, 2018, to only establish 12 observation posts in northwestern Syria, the Turkish military has established over 50 points, with most of them in the Idlib and Aleppo governorates.

They chose to withdraw from a half dozen of these observation posts after they reached an agreement with the Russian military to leave these points that are surrounded by the Syrian Arab Army.