BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:00 P.M.) – The Turkish Armed Forces carried out a new attack against the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) troops in the northern countryside of the Al-Raqqa Governorate on Saturday.

According to a field report from the Al-Raqqa Governorate, the Turkish Armed Forces and their allied militants heavily targeted the Syrian Army’s positions near the town of ‘Ayn ‘Issa.

As a result of the attack, the Syrian Arab Army suffered a couple of casualties, including one soldier killed around the ‘Ayn ‘Issa countryside.

The reason for the Turkish military’s attack on the Syrian Army’s positions in unknown, as the latter did not launch any strikes on the former’s posts near the border.

However, today’s attack by the Turkish military marks the second time in the last 48 hours that they have targeted the Syrian Army’s positions in northern Syria.

The prior attack was recorded near the city of Manbij in the Aleppo countryside.

