BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:40 P.M.) – For the second time in the last 72 hours, the Turkish military has shelled the Syrian Arab Army’s (SAA) positions in the Idlib Governorate.

According to a report from the Idlib Governorate, the Turkish military shelled the Syrian Army troops in southern Idlib after their drones circled the latter’s positions in the Jabal Al-Zawiya region.

The report said the Turkish troops fired the artillery shells from one of their observation posts in the southern countryside of the Idlib Governorate; this area has been the scene of several intense exchanges between the Syrian Army and jihadist rebels over the last few weeks.

The Syrian Army did not respond to the attack.

In March, the Turkish Armed Forces carried out a devastating attack against the Syrian Army in Idlib and Aleppo, inflicting heavy casualties and damage to their defenses.

The Turkish Armed Forces carried out the attack in response to strikes on their troops in eastern Idlib, which resulted in dozens of casualties near the city of Saraqib.