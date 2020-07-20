BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:10 P.M.) – The Turkish military and its allied militants launched a new attack on the densely populated city of Qamishli on Monday, targeting areas near the border.
According to a field report from the city, the Turkish forces targeted the Jarnak neighborhood, hitting an area near the border fence between Qamishli and Turkey.
The report said no one was harmed during the attack.
The reason for today’s attack is unknown; however, it should be pointed out that Qamishli has a large presence of military personnel from the Syrian Arab Army (SAA), Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), U.S. Army, and Russian military.
