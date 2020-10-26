BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:00 P.M.) – Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev announced that his country would use Turkish F-16 fighters in the event of external aggression against the country.
The Azerbaijani President told reporters on Monday: “I am tired of replying. You have satellites, do you not know what to do? Open and see, in the air or on the ground now F – 16. Everyone knows that they are on the ground, and they came here for the exercises, And with the beginning of the war, they stayed here. ”
Aliyev stressed that “if a foreign aggression was committed against us, they would see the F-16s.”
On September 27, the military clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan renewed, and the Azerbaijani President, Ilham Aliyev, approved the imposition of a state of war in a number of cities and regions of the republic.
Prior to this, the Armenian Cabinet declared a state of war and general mobilization in the country due to the events in Karabakh.
