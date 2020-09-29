BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:00 P.M.) – The Armenian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday that a Turkish F-16 fighter shot down an Armenian Su-25, stating that its pilot was killed in the incident.
The Armenian Defense said that the Turkish fighter took off from Ganja Airport in the territory of Azerbaijan, and was providing air support for the Azerbaijani army strikes on Armenian sites near the city of Vardins.
They added that the Turkish aircraft shot down the Armenian plane over Armenia’s airspace, pointing out that it violated its sovereignty.
Armenia’s ambassador to Moscow Vardan Toganyan said that after a Turkish fighter jet shot down an Armenian plane, Yerevan may head to the Collective Security Treaty Organization, adding that this issue is under discussion.
The ambassador indicated that his country is preparing to issue a statement regarding the crash.
Turkey has since denied shooting down the aircraft.
