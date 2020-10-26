BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:00 P.M.) – Several F-16 fighter jets belonging to the Turkish Air Force were spotted at an airbase in Azerbaijan just weeks after they were accused of shooting down an Armenian Su-25 aircraft.
In a satellite photo captured by SecureWatch, at least four Turkish F-16 jets are parked at the Gabala Airbase in Azerbaijan.
The satellite image, which was reportedly captured in mid-October of this year, shows the Turkish Air Force’s F-16 jets at this Azerbaijani airbase, with some reports claiming that these aircraft were the same ones that were transported from the Ganja Airport to the Gabala Airbase.
4 Turkish F-16s spotted in Gabala airbase in Azerbaijan in mid-October. Azerbaijan doesn’t own nor has pilots to operate NATO F-16s.
Armenian sources reported previously that Turkey moved F-16 jets from Ganja to farther Gabala after October 3. They’re proven right once more. pic.twitter.com/3H4pg5RNF8
— Serge (@Zinvor) October 25, 2020
Azerbaijan has yet to respond to these latest accusations about the transfer of these F-16 jets to the Gabala Airbase, let alone the presence of these aircraft inside their country.
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has repeatedly denied any Turkish Air Force presence inside his country, while also claiming that all reports about the transfer of Syrian mercenaries to Karabakh are also false.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.