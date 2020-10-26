BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:00 P.M.) – Several F-16 fighter jets belonging to the Turkish Air Force were spotted at an airbase in Azerbaijan just weeks after they were accused of shooting down an Armenian Su-25 aircraft.

In a satellite photo captured by SecureWatch, at least four Turkish F-16 jets are parked at the Gabala Airbase in Azerbaijan.

The satellite image, which was reportedly captured in mid-October of this year, shows the Turkish Air Force’s F-16 jets at this Azerbaijani airbase, with some reports claiming that these aircraft were the same ones that were transported from the Ganja Airport to the Gabala Airbase.

4 Turkish F-16s spotted in Gabala airbase in Azerbaijan in mid-October. Azerbaijan doesn’t own nor has pilots to operate NATO F-16s. Armenian sources reported previously that Turkey moved F-16 jets from Ganja to farther Gabala after October 3. They’re proven right once more. pic.twitter.com/3H4pg5RNF8 — Serge (@Zinvor) October 25, 2020

Azerbaijan has yet to respond to these latest accusations about the transfer of these F-16 jets to the Gabala Airbase, let alone the presence of these aircraft inside their country.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has repeatedly denied any Turkish Air Force presence inside his country, while also claiming that all reports about the transfer of Syrian mercenaries to Karabakh are also false.