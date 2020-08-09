BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:30 A.M.) – Turkish drones have been harassing the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) troops in the southern countryside of the Idlib Governorate recently, as they continue to hover over their positions and capture their movements.

According to a field source in nearby Hama, the Turkish drones are mostly conducting reconnaissance missions over the Syrian Army-held areas, which is one of the reasons why they are moving their forces towards specific areas in the Idlib Governorate.

At the same time, new reports have surfaced about the Turkish-backed militants and their jihadist allies moving reinforcements to the southern countryside of Idlib, amid fears of a new offensive by the Syrian Arab Army and their allies.

The reports posted by opposition activists and channels on Friday and Saturday indicated that the militants are preparing their defenses for a potential Syrian Army offensive in the Jabal Al-Zawiya region,

While the Syrian Ministry of Defense has not officially stated its intention to launch a new offensive in southern Idlib, local army sources have spoken about the movement of reinforcements to Jabal Al-Zawiya and the deployment of heavy weapons to this strategic front.

Previously, the Syrian Arab Army managed to seize a large amount of territory in the Idlib and Aleppo governorates, prompting the Turkish military to get more involved in northwestern Syria.

This would culminate in an attack on the Turkish forces, which resulted in dozens of soldiers killed from the latter’s units in Idlib.

Turkey would respond to this attack by launching a large-scale assault against the Syrian Arab Army.

A ceasefire was later implemented after a meeting between the Turkish and Russian presidents in Moscow.

Since then, the ceasefire has mostly held around the Idlib and Aleppo governorates, despite the occasional violations along the front-lines.