BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:30 A.M.) – Turkish drones have been harassing the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) troops in the southern countryside of the Idlib Governorate recently, as they continue to hover over their positions and capture their movements.
According to a field source in nearby Hama, the Turkish drones are mostly conducting reconnaissance missions over the Syrian Army-held areas, which is one of the reasons why they are moving their forces towards specific areas in the Idlib Governorate.
At the same time, new reports have surfaced about the Turkish-backed militants and their jihadist allies moving reinforcements to the southern countryside of Idlib, amid fears of a new offensive by the Syrian Arab Army and their allies.
The reports posted by opposition activists and channels on Friday and Saturday indicated that the militants are preparing their defenses for a potential Syrian Army offensive in the Jabal Al-Zawiya region,
While the Syrian Ministry of Defense has not officially stated its intention to launch a new offensive in southern Idlib, local army sources have spoken about the movement of reinforcements to Jabal Al-Zawiya and the deployment of heavy weapons to this strategic front.
Previously, the Syrian Arab Army managed to seize a large amount of territory in the Idlib and Aleppo governorates, prompting the Turkish military to get more involved in northwestern Syria.
This would culminate in an attack on the Turkish forces, which resulted in dozens of soldiers killed from the latter’s units in Idlib.
Turkey would respond to this attack by launching a large-scale assault against the Syrian Arab Army.
A ceasefire was later implemented after a meeting between the Turkish and Russian presidents in Moscow.
Since then, the ceasefire has mostly held around the Idlib and Aleppo governorates, despite the occasional violations along the front-lines.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.