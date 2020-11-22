BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:20 P.M.) – A Turkish attack drone reportedly carried out airstrikes over the northern region of the Al-Raqqa Governorate on Sunday, the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported.
According to the report, the Turkish Armed Forces targeted residential areas in the vicinity of ‘Ain ‘Issa, a city located in the northern part of Al-Raqqa that is under the control of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).
The agency quoted local sources as saying that “the Turkish occupation forces targeted residential areas in the vicinity of Ain Issa city, north of Raqqa, with several shells, via a drone belonging to them, which led to material damage to several homes and agricultural lands.”
The news agency added that “the Turkish occupation forces and their mercenaries have taken the villages, towns and cities that they occupied in October of last year, as a starting point to carry out their continuous attacks on civilians and displaced thousands of them and stole and looted their properties.”
Turkey and its allied militants have recently stepped up their attacks against the Syrian Democratic Forces and People’s Protection Units (YPG), since the conclusion of the Karabakh conflict, which Ankara was accused of intervening in, via the supply of Syrian mercenaries and the use of drones.
The Turkish Ministry of Defense has yet to respond to the accusations from the state official news agency.
