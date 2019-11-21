Five people, including two children, were killed when Turkish drones struck the outskirts of Tell Abyad, a town in the north of Syria’s Raqqa governorate, on Wednesday, the SANA news agency reported.
According to the agency, all the victims were in a car that was struck by a projectile.
Information of casualties and destruction are also being received from other regions targeted by the air raid.
Turkish drone strike killed and injured a number of civilians in #Kobani countryside this evening. pic.twitter.com/t712Z1dwSN
— MOHAMMED HASSAN (@MHJournalist) November 20, 2019
Earlier, Kurdish news agency Firat reported that Kurdish groups, part of the Syrian Democratic Forces alliance clashed in northern Raqqa with armed opposition groups who had sided with the Turkish troops.
Hostilities were also reported in the outskirts of Ras al-Ayn, a city on the border between Turkey and Syria. The Turkish military use drones to strike targets on the ground.
The government-owned Syria TV channel said civilian districts of Allepo had been shelled, with at least five projectiles exploding in the al-Hamdaniya neighborhood. No casualty reports are available so far. In response to the ceasefire violation, the Syrian government troops struck the positions of armed groups in the al-Rashideen neighborhood of western Aleppo.
Source: TASS
