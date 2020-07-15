BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:00 P.M.) – British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said the UK should take lessons from other countries, referring to Turkey, which asserted that its drones had changed the “rules of the game” in the region.

According to the Ministry’s official site, Wallace’s statements came during a conference for the air and space forces, in which he said that Turkey’s use of domestically-made drones in Libya and Syria were effective.

“Look at how Turkey used its domestic aircraft, the Bayrakdar TP-2, in Libya since mid-2019.”

He said: “These drones collected information intelligence, performed surveillance missions, and targeted front lines, logistics and logistical bases.”

Wallace claimed that Turkey had inflicted heavy losses on the Syrian Arab Army (SAA), thanks to its drones, smart systems on its tanks, and armored vehicles.

He pointed out that if the numbers of the real Syrian Army losses are half of the declared figures, then they will change the rules of the game.

