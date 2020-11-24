BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:40 P.M.) – The Turkish military continued their aerial campaign on Tuesday, targeting the positions of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) near the town of ‘Ain ‘Issa in the Al-Raqqa countryside.

According to reports from Al-Raqqa, the Turkish military’s attack drones bombed the positions of the Syrian Democratic Forces near ‘Ain ‘Issa, causing a number of explosions in the process.

There has been no confirmation on the number of casualties caused by the Turkish military’s new drone strikes on northern Syria.

This latest attack by the Turkish Armed Forces comes just hours after intense clashes broke out between their troops and the Syrian Democratic Forces in the ‘Ain ‘Issa countryside.

These clashes erupted last night when members of the Turkish Armed Forces and their allied militants launched several artillery shells toward the positions of the Syrian Democratic Forces.

The Syrian Democratic Forces responded to the attack by launching their own barrage of artillery toward the enemy positions, prompting a fierce firefight to break out shortly after.