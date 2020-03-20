BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:00 P.M.) – The Anna News Agency released a new photo this week that showed the remains of a Turkish drone that was shot down by a Russian-made air defense system in Syria.
In the image released, the two field reporters are photographed with the remains of the Turkish drone, but the type unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) was not stated.
According to the Russian publication Avia.Pro, the Turkish drone was likely shot down by a Russian-made Pantsir S-1 air defense system, which was deployed to the Idlib front shortly after the Turkish military began launching heavy strikes on the Syrian Army’s positions.
However, while the Pantsir S-1 did suffer some losses during the Turkish attack, Avia.Pro reported that the most successful of the Russian-made air defense systems was actually the Buk-M2E.
While the exact number of Turkish drones shot down is not fully known, it is estimated that as many as 40 were lost during their short operation against the Syrian Armed Forces at the start of the month.
