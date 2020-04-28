BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:20 P.M.) – A Turkish drone reportedly carried out a rare attack in northern Syria at dawn on Tuesday, opposition activists reported.

According to the reports, the Turkish drone strike targeted the Kurdish-led Asayish forces in the border-city of Kobane (var. ‘Ayn Al-‘Arab), which is located in northeastern Aleppo.

The reports said the Turkish drone attack resulted in no casualties.

The Asayish forces are a Kurdish-led police unit that is used throughout all of the territories controlled by the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in northern and eastern Syria.

The Turkish Ministry of Defense has not commented on the strikes.

In addition to this attack, the Turkish military also heavily shelled the positions of the Syrian Democratic Forces in the ‘Ayn ‘Issa countryside.,

According to a field report, the Turkish military attack on the ‘Ayn ‘Issa countryside was unprovoked and the SDF did not respond to this ceasefire violation.

Turkey views the Syrian Democratic Council (SDC), the governmental body in the SDF-held areas in Syria, as an offshoot of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK).

So any attempts to legitimize the SDC have often been shot down by Turkey, who maintains a strong position in the Syrian peace process, thanks in large part to their influence over the Syrian opposition.

