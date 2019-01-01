BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:00 P.M.) – Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar visited the tomb of Suleiman Shah in the northern Syria village of Asmeh, the Daily Sabah reported on Tuesday.

According to the Daily Sabah report, the Turkish Defense Minister held a conference call with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan about this part of Syria being Turkey’s “sovereign territory.”

Furthermore, the Turkish Defense Minister said that his nation’s army has taken over the U.S. Coalition’s role in the fight against the Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh).

“Turkey’s fight against Daesh continues,” Akar stated.

The Daily Sabah said that Akar was accompanied by General Staff Yaşar Güler, and a number of other commanders including Commander of Turkish Land Forces Ümit Dündar, Naval Forces Commander Adnan Özbal and commander of the Turkish Air Force Hasan Küçükakyüz.

