BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:00 P.M.) – Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar visited the tomb of Suleiman Shah in the northern Syria village of Asmeh, the Daily Sabah reported on Tuesday.

According to the Daily Sabah report, the Turkish Defense Minister held a conference call with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan about this part of Syria being Turkey’s “sovereign territory.”

Furthermore, the Turkish Defense Minister said that his nation’s army has taken over the U.S. Coalition’s role in the fight against the Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh).

“Turkey’s fight against Daesh continues,” Akar stated.

The Daily Sabah said that Akar was accompanied by General Staff Yaşar Güler, and a number of other commanders including Commander of Turkish Land Forces Ümit Dündar, Naval Forces Commander Adnan Özbal and commander of the Turkish Air Force Hasan Küçükakyüz.

 

News Desk
The International News Desk reports on issues and events world wide.

Member
Regular
Commenter
Roald Paul Bentzen
Is this a sort of Turkey or NATO invasion?
Erdogan will never hurt ISIS – His very best friend – I rather stick to a copying?

2019-01-01 17:31
Member
Famed Member
Master
Commenter
Upvoted
Stern Daler
Turkey has a holding in Syria. The grave of Suleiman Shah who was an Ottoman ruler. But the words spoken there are pretty ominous.

Because as per the Turkish Oath Misak-ı Millî the border is not that of the peace Treaty of Lausanne

comment image

But the Oath lays irredentist claims to parts of Syria and Iraq. Sultan Erdogan has repeatedly called these areas Turkish.

comment image

2019-01-01 17:52
Member
Regular
Commenter
Roald Paul Bentzen
The Wikings was the first Europeans to settle in Amerika! – Sometime one has to respect international borders; Sultans or not!

2019-01-01 18:05
Member
Famed Member
Master
Commenter
Upvoted
Stern Daler
@Roald Paul Bentzen, Yes the Vikings were the first to reach and settle in North America and Greenland, and EU fishermen caught torsk on the coast of Canada long before the first white man set foot there.

IMHO the Sultan plans the Northern Cyprus solution for Northern Syria also. His aim is oil and gas. He threatened Greece, Cyprus and the Kurdish provinces of Syria. He has already gobbled up Afrin.

2019-01-01 18:19
Member
Famed Member
Master
Commenter
Upvoted
Stern Daler
@Roald Paul Bentzen, AFAIK NATO does not endorse a Turkish invasion of Syria but recognizes the Treaty of Lausanne borders.

2019-01-01 18:04
USR
Member
Master
Commenter
Upvoted
USR
Just one simple question: Where was this defense minister when during Spring, 2015 Kobane was almost fully besieged by ISIS and ready to fail into their nasty hands? Why he didn’t come up and say this words during that time and start fight ISIS? Why now he is so anxious to do this? Give me a break with all your lies you Turkish morons…

2019-01-01 18:23
Member
Regular
Commenter
Roald Paul Bentzen
This one tells a lot: https://www.occrp.org/en/daily/4676-russia-reveals-proof-turkey-s-erdogan-smuggled-is-oil

2019-01-01 18:41
Member
Famed Member
Master
Commenter
Upvoted
Stern Daler
@Roald Paul Bentzen, good find and it tells more IMHO.

All knew that they were helping IS when they bought oil. Only the oil money enabled IS to buy arms and ammo from the vetted terrorists who in turn got from the friends of Syria.

p.s. The motive of the Sultan is always oil. He claims land that has oil and has belonged to the Ottoman empire. He helps oild producing terrorists no matter what the coast for others.

2019-01-01 18:55
Member
Famed Member
Master
Commenter
Upvoted
Stern Daler
@USR, absolutely right.

The Sultanate will find IS in Kobane like they found in Afrin. The Sultan will fight YPG/SDF and claim they are IS terrorists.

2019-01-01 18:47