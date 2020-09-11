BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:30 P.M.) – Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar responded to what he described as the threats of the French President, Emmanuel Macron, against Ankara, regarding the tension in the eastern Mediterranean.
The Turkish Defense Minister said in a statement carried by the state-owned Anadolu News Agency: “Macron’s statements are greater than his size and exceed his limits.”
Akar continued, saying: “These statements aim to sow discord among us, but they will not find deaf ears on our people.”
The Turkish Defense Minister later sent a message to Greece, in which he said: “We recommend our neighbor Greece not to be a tool for some countries to exploit to achieve their goals.”
He continued by saying, “Some quarters’ commitment to silence is sufficient to reduce tension in the eastern Mediterranean.”
On Thursday, French President Emmanuel Macron confirmed that European countries will try to work to reach a unified policy on Turkey, indicating the need to take a strict approach against Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in light of the escalation of tension in the eastern Mediterranean.
Macron said during a press conference on the southern island of Corsica that “work will be done to reach a unified European policy on Turkey,” adding that there is a desire to “avoid escalation.”
The French President also stressed, in light of tension with Ankara, that his goal “is to reactivate an effective dialogue with Turkey,” stressing “the need for Europeans to follow a serious and strict approach with Erdogan.”
In his speech, he pointed out that “Turkey is no longer a partner in the eastern Mediterranean region.”
These developments come amid escalating tension in the eastern Mediterranean between Turkey and Greece, two members of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), over the dispute over each other’s rights to potential oil and gas resources in the region, as a result of the difference in determining the extent of each other’s continental shelf.
Sources: Anadolu, Sputnik
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.