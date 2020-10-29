BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:20 P.M.) – Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said on Wednesday that the French publication, “Charlie Hebdo”, does not use “freedom of expression, but rather poverty of opinion, a clear attack, and terrorist humor.”

He said, “This magazine does not recognize any sacred values ​​and systematically attacks Islam in the name of freedom of expression. It also violates, with its publications, the universal and moral values ​​that constitute the founding philosophy of the European Union.”

He continued, “Charlie Hebdo’s publications will benefit extremist groups, and will cause greatest damage to the French society, of which Muslims constitute a large part.”

Akar stressed Turkey’s condemnation of the French magazine, as it affected the Turkish president and the Islamic world, adding:

“I think that the French who think reasonably, soundly and logically will respond to this ugly approach.”

Earlier, the Public Prosecution Office in Ankara opened an investigation against the officials of the Charlie Hebdo magazine, for publishing an offensive cartoon to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.