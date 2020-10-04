BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:40 P.M.) – Turkish companies accused Saudi Arabia of obstructing the transfer of goods from Turkey to the Kingdom, suggesting that the political tension between the two regional powers is gradually moving into the field of trade.

According to what was reported by Bloomberg Agency, these allegations prompted a Turkish official familiar with the matter to warn last Thursday, that Ankara does not rule out filing a complaint with the World Trade Organization.

In turn, the largest container line in the world, the Danish company “AP Moller-Maersk A / S”, has warned customers of the possibility of disruption.

The Bloomberg agency said in a report published on Friday that the Turkish agent of “AP Moller-Maersk A / S” said in an email sent on September 29 that goods destined for Saudi ports would be subject to a possible import ban.

In this context, the owner of the “Gulsan Transport” logistics company whose headquarters is located near Turkey’s border with Syria, Kemal Gul, said that the passage of goods transported by land was prohibited.

According to the agency, Gul added that the pandemic gave the Saudi authorities an excuse to restrict the arrival of Turkish goods. “We have not encountered such problems with Iran or Iraq, and it seems to me that they will hinder sea transport now,” Gul added.

Gul, who is also a member of the board of directors of the Turkish National Transport Association, stated that he receives frequent complaints about this issue from other logistical companies.

However, the International Communication Center of the Saudi government said that “the responsible authorities in the Kingdom did not impose any restrictions on Turkish goods and that bilateral trade between Saudi Arabia and Turkey did not witness any significant decrease.”

These developments come against the backdrop of great tension in political relations between Turkey and Saudi Arabia due to several cases, especially the killing of the Saudi journalist, Jamal Khashoggi, on October 2, 2018, in the Kingdom’s consulate in Istanbul.

Source: Sputnik, Bloomberg