BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:20 P.M.) – A large number of Turkish military personnel have entered the Idlib Governorate this week, as Ankara increases their troop buildup in northwestern Syria.
According to a field report from northwestern Syria, a new batch of Turkish commandos entered Syria through the Kafr Lousen crossing that links Idlib with the Hatay Province.
The report said the Turkish commandos entered the Idlib Governorate with several armored vehicles and logistical equipment that were destined for an observation post in the area.
Over the last few days, the Turkish Armed Forces have been sending in large convoys of reinforcements to different observation posts, while also establish new points in several areas in the Idlib Governorate.
Per the September 17, 2018 Sochi Agrement, the Turkish military is only allowed 12 observation posts, but they have greatly exceeded this allowance by constructing some 60 posts across
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.