BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:20 P.M.) – A large number of Turkish military personnel have entered the Idlib Governorate this week, as Ankara increases their troop buildup in northwestern Syria.

According to a field report from northwestern Syria, a new batch of Turkish commandos entered Syria through the Kafr Lousen crossing that links Idlib with the Hatay Province.

The report said the Turkish commandos entered the Idlib Governorate with several armored vehicles and logistical equipment that were destined for an observation post in the area.

Over the last few days, the Turkish Armed Forces have been sending in large convoys of reinforcements to different observation posts, while also establish new points in several areas in the Idlib Governorate.

Per the September 17, 2018 Sochi Agrement, the Turkish military is only allowed 12 observation posts, but they have greatly exceeded this allowance by constructing some 60 posts across

