The Greek government has released a video showing a Turkish Coast Guard boat trailing a Greek Coast Boat in the Aegean Sea.
For its part, Turkish media said on Saturday that the video documented moments of the Turkish Coast Guard’s pursuit of a Greek boat that tried to force a group of asylum seekers to return to Turkish territorial waters.
Turkish security sources said that the Turkish Coast Guard teams detected an attempt by the Greek side to force a boat carrying asylum seekers to return to the Turkish territorial waters.
The sources indicated that the Turkish teams immediately moved to the area, and the Greek boat was removed from the Turkish territorial waters.
The mobile phone chase was documented below:
Advertisements
Share this article:
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.