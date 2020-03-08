The Greek government has released a video showing a Turkish Coast Guard boat trailing a Greek Coast Boat in the Aegean Sea.

For its part, Turkish media said on Saturday that the video documented moments of the Turkish Coast Guard’s pursuit of a Greek boat that tried to force a group of asylum seekers to return to Turkish territorial waters.

Turkish security sources said that the Turkish Coast Guard teams detected an attempt by the Greek side to force a boat carrying asylum seekers to return to the Turkish territorial waters.

The sources indicated that the Turkish teams immediately moved to the area, and the Greek boat was removed from the Turkish territorial waters.

The mobile phone chase was documented below:

