BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:30 P.M.) – The Turkish-backed Syrian militants will be redeployed to Libya in order to assist the U.N.-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA), Bloomberg reported on Friday, as cited by Ragip Soylu, a Turkey correspondent for the Middle East Eye.
BREAKING — Turkish-backed Syrian rebels will be deployed to Libya, according to a senior official from UN-backed Libyan govt – Bloomberg
— Ragıp Soylu (@ragipsoylu) December 27, 2019
Prior to this report, investigative journalist Lindsey Snell tweeted information about Turkey offering fighters from the Free Syrian Army (FSA) a $2,000/month salary to deploy to Libya.
TFSA source told me Turkey will be offering fighters from all TFSA factions $2,000/month to go to Libya.
— Lindsey Snell (@LindseySnell) December 24, 2019
While the Turkish authorities have not commented on these claims, there have been rumors for years about Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) and other jihadists traveling from Syria, via Turkey, to Libya or vice-versa.
Turkey has managed to secure their place in Syria by building observation posts across the northern region of the country; however, their allied militants have been unable to achieve any real success on the ground, outside of their short-lived Operation Peace Spring.
The Syrian National Army (SNA), which is comprised of Free Syrian Army and other rebel factions, has underwent rigorous training, which is why Turkey could use their forces in Libya.
Furthermore, the most powerful militant factions in northern Syria are likely the jihadist-led groups like Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) and the Turkestan Islamic Party (TIP), who have proven to be some of the best fighters for the opposition forces.
These jihadists are the main militants that are fighting the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) in the Idlib Governorate.
