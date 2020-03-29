BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:45 P.M.) – The Turkish-backed Syrian militants have been at the forefront of the Libyan battle for the capital city, Tripoli, since they first arrived in the North African nation in late December 2019.

In fact, prior to late March, the Syrian militants had only lost 150 fighters in their quest to prevent the Libyan National Army (LNA) from capturing the cities of Tripoli and Misrata.

However, the situation has drastically changed over the last week, as LNA sources report the death of dozens of Syrian militants, including field commanders from Free Syrian Army FSA) factions.

The losses have reportedly been so devastating that the Turkish-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) has abandoned their counter-offensive around Tripoli, as the LNA captures new areas near the capital.

Making matters worse for the Syrian militants and their GNA allies, the LNA is now within a few kilometers of capturing the entire Libyan-Tunisian border, which will no doubt be a major blow to the Tripoli-based government.

While Turkey has vowed to aid the GNA forces in Libya, their reinforcements from Syria have proven unreliable, with reports of several fighters abandoning the North African nation in order to seek asylum in Tripoli.

As the LNA prepares to capture the last GNA points along the Tunisian border, the Turkish military will likely have to step up their aid to the government in Tripoli, as the situation has become incredibly critical.

