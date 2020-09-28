BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:50 P.M.) – The Armenian ambassador to Russia, Vardan Taghanyan, revealed stated on Monday that Turkish-backed militants from Syria are taking part in the hostilities in the Karabakh region.
The Armenian ambassador told Russia’s Sputnik Agency in response to a question about whether there are Syrian militants participating in the hostilities:
“According to our information, recently about 4,000 fighters have been deployed by Turkey from Syria to Azerbaijan. They are already participating with the other side, and it has been done.”
Taghanyan also indicated that Yerevan will not submit a request to the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) for military assistance in the case of clashes with Azerbaijan in the Karabakh region.
Military clashes were renewed between the two countries early Sunday morning, with the Ministry of Defense in Azerbaijan announcing that it had launched a counter-attack along the entire line of contact in Karabakh.
While Armenia announced the general mobilization in the country for those under the age of 55 to confront the escalation in the Karabakh region, the Armenian Ministry of Defense also revealed that 16 soldiers were killed and more than 100 others were injured in a preliminary survey.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.