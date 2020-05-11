BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:10 A.M.) – The Military Information Division of the Libyan National Army (LNA), led by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, announced the killing of Mohammad Hindawi, a field commander in the so-called “Syrian National Army” (SNA).
The Military Information Division said in a statement that units of the Libyan National Army carried out on Sunday, a specific operation at the axis of Ayn Zara.
The operation reportedly targeted Hindawi, who is a commander of the Turkish-backed Syrian mercenaries in the 2nd Corps of the SNA.
Hindawi’s death marks one of the first times since the Syrian mercenaries were transported to Libya that a high-ranking SNA commander had been killed by the Libyan National Army.
This latest killing comes a few days after the Libyan National Army heavily bombarded the Turkish military’s headquarters at the Mitiga Airport in Tripoli.
Libya suffers a sharp division in state institutions, between the East which is run by the Parliament and the National Army, and between the West where the Presidential Council of the Wefaq government is headed by Fayez al-Sarraj, which is the internationally recognized government but it has not won the confidence of Parliament.
Since April 4 of last year, the Libyan capital, Tripoli and its surroundings, has witnessed continuous battles between the Libyan National Army and forces affiliated with the Al-Wefaq government, which left hundreds of dead and thousands wounded.
1
- 1Share
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.