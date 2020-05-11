BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:10 A.M.) – The Military Information Division of the Libyan National Army (LNA), led by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, announced the killing of Mohammad Hindawi, a field commander in the so-called “Syrian National Army” (SNA).

The Military Information Division said in a statement that units of the Libyan National Army carried out on Sunday, a specific operation at the axis of Ayn Zara.

The operation reportedly targeted Hindawi, who is a commander of the Turkish-backed Syrian mercenaries in the 2nd Corps of the SNA.

Hindawi’s death marks one of the first times since the Syrian mercenaries were transported to Libya that a high-ranking SNA commander had been killed by the Libyan National Army.

This latest killing comes a few days after the Libyan National Army heavily bombarded the Turkish military’s headquarters at the Mitiga Airport in Tripoli.

Libya suffers a sharp division in state institutions, between the East which is run by the Parliament and the National Army, and between the West where the Presidential Council of the Wefaq government is headed by Fayez al-Sarraj, which is the internationally recognized government but it has not won the confidence of Parliament.

Since April 4 of last year, the Libyan capital, Tripoli and its surroundings, has witnessed continuous battles between the Libyan National Army and forces affiliated with the Al-Wefaq government, which left hundreds of dead and thousands wounded.

