BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:00 A.M.) – The Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army (TFSA) launched several artillery shells towards the town of Tal Rifa’at in northern Aleppo this evening.
According to local activists, some of the militant artillery shells hit a Russian Army post in the Tal Rifa’at area; this attack reportedly wounded one Russian soldier.
The Russian military did not respond to the attack, nor did the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) troops that are present in this area.
In the past, the Turkish-backed rebels have heavily shelled Tal Rifa’at and its surroundings, with these attacks often targeting both the People’s Protection Units (YPG) and Syrian Arab Army.
Tal Rifa’at was captured by the YPG during their northern Aleppo offensive against the militant forces in 2015.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.