BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:00 A.M.) – The Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army (TFSA) launched several artillery shells towards the town of Tal Rifa’at in northern Aleppo this evening.

According to local activists, some of the militant artillery shells hit a Russian Army post in the Tal Rifa’at area; this attack reportedly wounded one Russian soldier.

The Russian military did not respond to the attack, nor did the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) troops that are present in this area.

In the past, the Turkish-backed rebels have heavily shelled Tal Rifa’at and its surroundings, with these attacks often targeting both the People’s Protection Units (YPG) and Syrian Arab Army.

Tal Rifa’at was captured by the YPG during their northern Aleppo offensive against the militant forces in 2015.

