BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:00 A.M.) – The Turkish-backed National Liberation Front (NLF) has sent a large number of reinforcements to the Hama and Idlib fronts to help their allied forces retake the territories they lost to the Syrian Arab Army (SAA).

According to the NLF’s official media wing, they redeployed troops from the Afrin region of Aleppo to the Idlib and Hama front-lines this week.

These reinforcements should provide a much-needed boost to the militants that are struggling to hold their ground around the strategic city of Khan Sheikhoun in the southern part of the Idlib Governorate.

The National Liberation Front, which is primrily backed by the Turkish Armed Forces, have fought the Syrian Arab Army on a number occasions in the past, including the previous battle at Kafr Naboudeh in northwestern Hama.

While the NLF’s reinforcements continue to arrive, the Syrian Arab Army has yet to let up their assault against the militants in southern Idlib and northern Hama, as their troops captured the town of Madaya after a fierce battle on Thursday.

In addition to their ground gains, the Syrian military is also heavily pounding the militant defenses around the Idlib-Hama Highway, as they look to prevent the reinforcements from reaching the front-lines.

Long Live Syria
Guest
Long Live Syria
Where are these reinforcement for NLF arriving from? It says in this report supported by Turki Army which means the Turki Army is providing manpower both Jihadi elements & probably Turki military personnel as Jihadis, military hardware and funding. If this is known to UN then the UN & Western Nations instead of turning a blind eye they should declare Turki as a terror sponsoring nation & blacklist this country. EU & Western Nations should bycott Turki and its products & business. The Syrian war will be over & the syrian people have suffered enough. Jihadis arent gonna win this… Read more »

2019-08-16 08:40
dank fur kopf
Those flashing lights should make them easier for Russian jets to bomb.

2019-08-16 09:10