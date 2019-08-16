BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:00 A.M.) – The Turkish-backed National Liberation Front (NLF) has sent a large number of reinforcements to the Hama and Idlib fronts to help their allied forces retake the territories they lost to the Syrian Arab Army (SAA).
According to the NLF’s official media wing, they redeployed troops from the Afrin region of Aleppo to the Idlib and Hama front-lines this week.
These reinforcements should provide a much-needed boost to the militants that are struggling to hold their ground around the strategic city of Khan Sheikhoun in the southern part of the Idlib Governorate.
The National Liberation Front, which is primrily backed by the Turkish Armed Forces, have fought the Syrian Arab Army on a number occasions in the past, including the previous battle at Kafr Naboudeh in northwestern Hama.
While the NLF’s reinforcements continue to arrive, the Syrian Arab Army has yet to let up their assault against the militants in southern Idlib and northern Hama, as their troops captured the town of Madaya after a fierce battle on Thursday.
In addition to their ground gains, the Syrian military is also heavily pounding the militant defenses around the Idlib-Hama Highway, as they look to prevent the reinforcements from reaching the front-lines.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.