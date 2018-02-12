BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:30 P.M.) – The Turkish-backed rebels continued their advance in the Afrin region of Aleppo, today, targeting the YPG’s positions at the Jandaris axis.
Led by the Free Syrian Army’s (FSA) Al-Sham Regiment, the Turkish-backed rebels were able to capture the entire town of Al-Muhammadiyah after fierce battle this morning.
Following this advance, the Turkish-backed rebels were able to expand on their buffer-zone along the Idlib-Afrin border, seizing several hilltops from the YPG forces, including the Omarah Hill and its corresponding tower.
This latest advance by the Turkish-backed rebels comes after the heavy overnight bombardment in the Afrin region by the Turkish Air Force.
