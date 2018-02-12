Rate Article (4 / 1)

BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:30 P.M.) – The Turkish-backed rebels continued their advance in the Afrin region of Aleppo, today, targeting the YPG’s positions at the Jandaris axis.

Led by the Free Syrian Army’s (FSA) Al-Sham Regiment, the Turkish-backed rebels were able to capture the entire town of Al-Muhammadiyah after fierce battle this morning.

Following this advance, the Turkish-backed rebels were able to expand on their buffer-zone along the Idlib-Afrin border, seizing several hilltops from the YPG forces, including the Omarah Hill and its corresponding tower.

This latest advance by the Turkish-backed rebels comes after the heavy overnight bombardment in the Afrin region by the Turkish Air Force.

Leith Aboufadel
Editor-in-Chief Specializing in Near Eastern Affairs and Economics.

Discuss

That is no buffer-zone but an area Turkey has conquered and will hold. Like Hatay and Northern Cyprus. Remember Hatay had 46% Arabs (28% Alawites, 10% Sunni, 8% Christians), 39% Turks, 11% Armenians before the Turkish occupation. Now there are mostly Turks. In Afrin Arabs and Kurds will be a minority soon.

p.s. Unless someone helps the Kurds to beat back the Turks and their ghazi.

