BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:30 P.M.) – The Turkish-backed “Spring Shield” Operation is off to a bad start, as the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and their allies continue to advance in the eastern countryside of the Idlib Governorate.
According to the latest field report from eastern Idlib, the Syrian Arab Army captured the towns of Tanabeh and Jawbas after a short battle with the Turkish-backed militants this evening.
The report said the Syrian Arab Army is now pushing into the village of Afis, which is located near the key town of Nayrab.
Should the Syrian Arab Army capture Afis and Nayrab, they will have reversed all of the militant gains from the past three days.
